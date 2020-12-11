Students gather grad bags before graduation

Soon-to-be graduates of Meridian Community College made their way on campus one more time as they collected commencement accoutrements.
It was a part of the Grad Bag Pickup, a two-day event held at the Ivy-Scaggs Hall loop. Students remained in their vehicles while MCC logo bags filled with a diploma cover, a graduation cap and other college items were delivered to them by College personnel.
The College will host its fall commencement Dec. 18 with an online virtual ceremony celebrating and recognizing the academic achievements of the 200-plus graduates. This special event marks the third time in the school’s history that the ceremony will be held online due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brittany Johnson, a student in the Practical Nursing Program, was among the first to get her Grad Bag. Though she’s excited about graduation, she had hoped to walk across the stage to get her certificate. “It’s safer this way,” she said about the online ceremony. She plans to continue her studies become a registered nurse.
MCC President Thomas Huebner said the Fall Semester 2020 has been a challenging one due to the pandemic, but is proud of the students’ hard work. “We’re excited about what the future holds for our graduates,” he said.
