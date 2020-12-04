Stuart, Smith named grand marshals for Philadelphia Christmas parade

The Christmas parade in Philadelphia will have two special guests this year: country music legends Marty Stuart and Connie Smith.
The Country Music Hall of Famers will be the grand marshals of the annual parade scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in downtown Philadelphia, according to a media release.
The couple will ride in a fully restored, customized, cornflower blue-sparkle paisley 1965 Ford Econoline pickup with mag wheels. The vehicle is themed as a psychedelic surf wagon and its paint scheme was taken from a 1968 Fender Telecaster guitar owned by Stuart.
The Econoline, as well as an accompanying jet black 1961 Cushman Truckster, emblazoned with a Congress of Country Music logo, was delivered to Philadelphia a week before the parade, as gifts to Stuart for his Congress of Country Music from beloved Congress supporters Dave and Boots Wright from Ocala, Florida.
Construction of Stuart’s Congress of Country Music, which incorporates the historic Ellis Theater, is well underway in Philadelphia. The Congress will house Stuart’s collection of over 20,000 country music artifacts, the largest private collection of its kind in the world, the release said.
