Stronger Together: Local veterans form nonprofit to address suicide epidemic

A group of local veterans and their families have launched a new nonprofit to bring awareness and support to families of suicide victims.
The Stronger Together Foundation was founded in 2021 with the goals of raising awareness of the ongoing suicide crisis among veterans and others and providing support for families of those who have taken their own lives.
Stronger Together President Mike Couch said the organization wants to provide support and assistance to those left behind. Couch said 22 veterans commit suicide every day, a figure from the VA’s 2012 Suicide Data Report that has become a rallying cry for greater mental-health and VA reforms.
Each suicide, Couch said, impacts an estimated 50 people. At 22 deaths a day, 8,000 per year, over the course of the 20 years the U.S. was at war in Afghanistan, that’s a lot of people, he said.
“Everybody is gonna be touched by it,” he said.
Suicide, however, impacts more than veterans, Couch said.
The National Institute for Mental Health lists suicide as the tenth leading cause of death in America. In 2019, more than 47,500 Americans took their own lives, more than twice the rate of those killed in homicides. Among those age 10-34, suicide kills more Americans than any other cause except for unintentional injuries.
Stronger Together exists to help those touched by suicide, to offer support, help families grieve and work with the community and advocates to put an end to the suicide epidemic, Couch said.
“We’re just trying to give back,” he said.
Stronger Together Vice President Eric Smith said it’s difficult for people dealing with a loved one’s suicide to find the help they need. Through Stronger Together, he hopes grieving family members can connect with others who’ve shared their experience and find the comfort and consolation they need without fear of judgement.
Currently, Couch said, Stronger Together is working to raise awareness about the group and raise funds for a planned endowment fund for college scholarships. The group also plans to create and benevolence fund, which would be used to help families process their loved ones’ death without worrying about bills.
For the month of February, the organization is holding a walk-a-thon to raise awareness and funds. From Feb. 1-21, participants will walk one mile each day, coming together at City Hall on Feb. 22 for the final mile.
Couch said the organization hopes to add more activities and events as time goes on to give more people and opportunity to get involved.
More information about the Stronger Together Foundation can be found at strongertogetherfoundation.org or by visiting the organization on Facebook.
