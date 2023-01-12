The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian kicks off the new year by inviting the community to storytelling adventures Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Storytelling Festival celebrates MCM-Meridian’s literacy initiative by hosting performing artists and other special guests at the museum for a day of interactive reading, creative storytelling and musical performances to bring the art of story to life.
MCM-Meridian will honor Mississippi’s finest storytellers from the past and present with its storytelling festival. This event is an artistic, literary adventure celebrating the art of storytelling in many forms with special guests, performances and workshops.
Traditions are passed down through generations with stories, songs and activities. MCM-Meridian plans to keep it going as they welcome featured artist and Illustrator Adam Trest to the storytelling festival.
For over a decade, Trest has worked as an artist in Laurel, Mississippi, showcasing his work from Laurel’s South Central Regional Medical Center to the homes of collectors across the U.S.
MCM-Meridian will show the community how storytelling can be shared through a multitude of ways, such as writing and illustrating books, acting, singing, dancing, visual arts and photography.
Activities will include:
— Visual storytelling and arts integrated program with featured artist and illustrator Adam Trest at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.
— Musical instrument and puppet making
— Faith Ringgold inspired family quilt crafts
— Princess meet and greets
— Meridian Little Theater skit of Fiddler on the Roof Jr.
— Interactive music and dance programs
— Susie Glover and Louis Ragsdale’s stories
All activities are included with a $10 general admission and museum membership.
