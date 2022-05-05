Story of Rodgers' life and music comes to McCain Theater this weekend

For five and a half years, music legend Jimmie Rodgers sang about hard times, the South, trains, and yodeled.
His talent yielded more than 10 million singles, and his influence reaches the music world even today.
Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series, in partnership with the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, will celebrate Rodgers with two performances of Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler on May 7 at 7 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. in MCC’s McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall.
The show traces the life of Rodgers and features his music while spotlighting the talents of local stars, including Britt Gulley as Rodgers, Nate Latham as Hobo Bill, Al Brown as Ralph Peer, Jacky Jack White as Aaron Rodgers, Carpenter Hill as young Jimmie, Mary Margaret Freeman as Carrie, Grace Brown as Eliza, and Hunter Dungan as Uncle Buddy.
Also featured in the production is a local band of talented musicians under the direction of Daniel Boles, MCC choral and instrumental specialist.
Tickets are $10 per person.
To learn more about Jimmie Rodgers: America’s Blue Yodeler, go to meridiancc.edu.
