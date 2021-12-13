Collins Rippie, 4, shares her Christmas wish list with Santa Claus Saturday at the Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion.
Noel Bunkley, 8, takes a moment to consider before telling Santa what she wants for Christmas.
Marion police officers visit with Santa Saturday at Hamasa Temple Shrine.
Storms fail to dampen holiday cheer in Marion
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
The threat of severe weather failed to dampen the Town of Marion's holiday spirit Saturday after rain and wind canceled plans for the town's Christmas parade. Instead, children and families flocked to the Hamasa Temple Shrine to visit with Santa, warm up with hot chocolate and enjoy festive snacks.
