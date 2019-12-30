Storms cause minor damage in East Mississippi

Emergency management officials in East Mississippi spent Monday assessing damage caused by a Sunday night storm system.
Brian Taylor, director of Newton County Emergency Management, said there was some wind damage to homes and farm buildings. Most of the damage took place near Union on Highway 489, he said.
The damage may been have caused by strong winds or a possible tornado, Taylor said, but he was waiting for the tornado to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.
The storm also caused power outages and some road closures due to downed trees, he said. The roads have been reopened.
Ben Dudley, Kemper County Emergency Management director, said there were reports of a few downed trees, but no serious damage.
In Neshoba County, Darrell Wilson, the director of emergency management, said there were no reports of damage to homes or other property.
The National Weather Service in Jackson on Monday was still assessing damage in Newton, Kemper, Neshoba, Attala, Choctaw, and Oktibbeha counties.
The NWS confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in northern Madison County and lifted in southern Attala County.
The tornado mainly damaged trees, but also damaged a small outbuilding and a pumphouse. The tornado was 6.8 miles long with maximum winds of 105 mph and a maximum width of 400 yards.
