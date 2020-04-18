A week after a severe storm brought tornadoes and damaging winds sweeping across Mississippi, another storm is on the way Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch Sunday for portions of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi.
East Mississippi counties under the watch include Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton.
The watch is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night, with rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches anticipated. Amounts could be higher in some areas, according to the weather service.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Weather alerts should be monitored in case a warning is issued.
The National Weather Service predicts a marginal threat beginning Saturday night of isolated severe thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail.
Severe thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, according to the weather service. The main threat will be for damaging winds up to 60-70 mph, large hail up to tennis ball size and tornadoes, according to the forecast.
The highest amounts will fall generally along the the I-20 corridor, according to the forecast.
