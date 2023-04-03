Stopping the leak

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Miller Pipeline crews were hard at work last week excavating a section of sidewalk near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 10th Street. Workers on the site said they were fixing a gas leak from one of the pipes.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 1:09 pm
