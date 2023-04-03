Stopping the leak

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Miller Pipeline crews were hard at work last week excavating a section of sidewalk near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 10th Street. Workers on the site said they were fixing a gas leak from one of the pipes.

