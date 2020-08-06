Stolen tractor recovered in Clarke County

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB), the lead agency in a stolen tractor theft investigation, made an arrest and recovered a stolen tractor and disk in Clarke County.
The investigation was led by investigator Jamie Taylor with assistance from investigators Jim Stone, Leon Wedgeworth and Leonard Bentz, according to a news release.
Investigators issued a search warrant on Aug. 3, at a residence in Clarke County, which led to the recovery of a stolen 2014 Cab and Air, 4x4, Kubota tractor with a front end loader along with a six foot Tufline disk that were previously reported stolen in Greene County on July 18. The value of the stolen property was $45,000.
During the course of the investigation, agents with MALTB, Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp and sheriff's investigators arrested Delreco S. Strickland, 43, of Clarke County. Strickland was charged with possession of stolen property.
Strickland also had an outstanding warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections; the investigation is ongoing.
The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau enforces state laws pertaining to the theft of cattle, horses, swine, poultry, fish, farm equipment, chemicals, timber and all other farm or agriculture-related crimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.