Steve Azar's Meridian-recorded 'One Mississippi' released

A song recorded by Steve Azar in the studio at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian in April is available online at tinyurl.com/yysfvkvr.
The song, called “One Mississippi,” celebrates the state’s unique culture, with references to Magnolia trees, mockingbirds, slugburgers and shrimp boils.
The song’s roots stem from a conversation between the singer-songwriter and Gov. Phil Bryant, who named Azar the state’s music and culture ambassador in 2017.
Bryant, who championed the idea of putting the studio at The MAX, stopped by for a listen while Azar was recording the song.
“We’re the birthplace of America’s music,” Bryant said after touring the studio.
“There’s young people all over Mississippi looking to record, so they can go out and tell everyone ‘look how good I am.’ We want them to come here and do that, without having to go to Nashville, Tennessee or some place like that.”
More information on the studio can be found at www.msarts.org/recordingstudio.
