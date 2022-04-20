Steel frames go up on new county government complex

Lauderdale County supervisors are starting to see more than two years of effort take shape as steel framing goes up on a multi-million courthouse building.
Part of a $50 million complex being built at the site of the former Village Fair Mall, the building will house the Lauderdale County courts, the board of supervisors, county administration, tax assessor, tax collector, district attorney, public defender and other county employees.
The project also includes extensive renovations to the former LabCorp building, which is being transformed into a new home for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
On Monday, the board of supervisors moved forward with issue of a $27,965,000 general obligation bond to fund the project to completion. The bond will be the second bond issued to finance the project’s $50 million price tag set by the board in October 2020. The county was quoted an interest rate of 2.98% for the bond and a potential closing date of May 19.
Supervisor Jonathan Wells said residents should understand Monday’s bond was the “second half” of the project, and not an additional cost above the original $50 million. The bond payments were budgeted for in the county’s annual budget and will not need an additional levy to repay.
County Financial Analyst Cheryl Polk said money from the first bond issued for the complex was set to run out in June or July. Moving forward with the second bond now was an effort to lock in lower interest rates before they rise.
“We’re actually doing this earlier than we thought we needed to just to take advantage of the rates,” she said.
Construction on the facility is scheduled to take about 18 months, with a potential move-in date to be announced in 2023.
The new sheriff’s department is nearing completion and should be ready for deputies to move in this summer.
