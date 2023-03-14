Stormin’ Bob Swanson, also known as the Singing Weatherman, was at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian on Monday in an effort to teach children the basics of meteorology and the science of weather in an innovative and interesting way through song using musical instruments like the guitar, harmonica and accordion.
“It was important to have Bob visit the museum today because he not only teaches the children about science and technology but does it through fun,” said the museum’s Program Assistant Melinda Goff. “He makes it very entertaining for the kids.”
Swanson's visit kicked off a week of programs throughout downtown Meridian as part of STEAM Break. The week of activities focusing around science, technology, engineering, art and math offers both fun and learning for local children during spring break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.