STEAM Break is keeping Winnie Jones and her son, Brycen, busy as she looks for new activities to keep him entertained during a week out of school.
On Wednesday, they visited the Meridian Railroad Museum for the Little Engineers Club where Brycen got the chance to play with trains, one of his favorite toys besides cars and trucks.
“He loves cars, trucks and trains, really anything with wheels,” Jones said.
Playtime at the Meridian Railroad Museum was one of several activities held Wednesday at various downtown businesses and museums as part of STEAM Break —science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The week-long observance, which offers educational and learning opportunities for children, is a partnership between Visit Meridian and Meridian Main Street in coordination with the participating businesses and museums.
“This is his first year to be out of school for Spring Break, and he likes to be on the go,” Jones said.
It has been a fun week for the 4-year-old, she said, “especially since it is all local and we didn’t have to go out of town.”
Over at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, 5-year-old Caden Fenwick of Taylorsville had fun playing a violin and cello at the “Instrument Petting Zoo” set up by the Meridian Symphony Association. He and his mom happened to be in town so they stopped by the museum to check out the STEAM Break activities.
The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation also was on hand at The MAX on Wednesday to help children build shoebox guitars, which they got to carry home with them.
STEAM Break activities continue the rest of the week. Today’s activities are:
• Multiple art projects at the Meridian Museum of Art, including manhole cover rubbing at 8 a.m., agamograph at 9 a.m., mini comic book at 10 a.m., block printing at 11 a.m. and thaumatrope at noon. The fee for the day is $15.
• Mini Maestros for children age 5 and under at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience beginning at 10:30 a.m. with crafts, story time, song and dance.
• Spring Shindig at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library at 11 a.m.
• An Emerald Accents-Celtic Music demonstration presented by Meridian Council for the Arts at 1 p.m. at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and an Art in Nature project at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for non-members.
Also, free tours of the Grand Opera House at the MSU-Riley Center are available today from 3-5 p.m. Self-guided tours at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum @ Soule´ Steam Feed Works will be available today through Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The fee is $5.
Math-themed activities scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday include “Your Lucky Day-Count On It!” starting at 1 p.m. at Merrehope with participants trying to figure out how many shingles it takes to cover the model historic home and showing off their creative side by painting their own shingle. The cost to attend is $5 which includes a tour of the house.
The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian also will celebrate math with a “Money Matters” project presented by Community Bank set for 1 p.m. and a math, measurement and art project called “What’s the Scoop?” at 3:30 p.m. The fee is $10 for nonmembers.
On Saturday, Bakery 900 will offer an Irish Soda Bread Class at 1 p.m. where students will go home with a loaf of bread. The fee is $40.
