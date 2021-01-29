Mississippi expects to receive larger weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government in the next few weeks.
Over the last several weeks, the state has been receiving an allocation of 37,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government each week.
But over the next few weeks, the weekly allocations of first doses are expected to be about 16% larger than the current allocation, said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, during a press briefing on Friday.
The state expects to receive an allocation of 43,000 first doses next week. The extra vaccines will go to hospitals, private clinics and other entities the Mississippi State Department of Health is partnering with.
The state has also reclaimed vaccines that were originally meant to be distributed at long-term care facilities. Walgreens and CVS Health have been vaccinating residents of long-term care facilities in the state.
Dobbs said the long-term care vaccination program in Mississippi had excess vaccine, so the state is receiving about 9,000 doses from the program and will use those doses to vaccinate Mississippi residents.
At a Thursday press conference, Gov. Tate Reeves said he hopes that Mississippi will eventually be able to administer 100,000 COVID-19 shots a week — a number that includes both first and second doses. He hopes to reach this goal during the month of February.
At the Friday press briefing, Dobbs compared the vaccine rollout to the Allied troops storming Normandy in World War II.
“We’re just off the beach right now,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”
Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid indoor social gatherings with people we do not see often.
Dobbs also said on Friday that Mississippians can now book their drive-thru site appointment for their second dose once they have received the first dose.
Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said that the state is seeing some declines in its COVID-19 numbers and improvements in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized or in intensive care units.
But Mississippi is still seeing a lot of cases of COVID-19, Byers said.
“2000 cases in a single day reported out from the health department is still indicative of widespread transmission throughout the state,” he said on Friday. “And we are still seeing a lot of deaths.”
MSDH reported on Friday 2,186 new cases of the coronavirus and 38 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 272,662 cases and 5,983 deaths.
The state reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, bringing the county’s total to 6,314 cases.
Lauderdale County’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths surpassed 200 on Friday. The county reported reported two new deaths on Friday, one of which occurred between Jan. 24 and 28 and one of which occurred between Dec. 5 and Jan. 22. 201 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the county since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 21 new cases; 1,554 total cases. Two additional deaths, one of which occurred between Jan. 24 and 28 and one of which occurred between Dec. 5 and Jan. 22; 64 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 11 new cases; 2,052 total cases. No additional deaths; 48 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: 12 new cases; 833 total cases. No additional deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 10 new cases; 3,546 total cases. No additional deaths; 160 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 222,812 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 24. The department also reported that there are 181 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.