New cases of coronavirus have continued to fall through the month of September as Mississippi sees a reprieve from the Delta variant.
The two week average for new infections fell from 32,521 for Aug. 24 to Sept. 6 to 18,947 for Sept. 7-20.
Hospitalizations and those on life support systems have also decreased over the past month. Data from Mississippi Department of Health show 579 patients with confirmed infection on Wednesday, which more than a 50 percent decrease from 1,287 patients Sept. 8.
Wednesday’s data also show 209 patients in the ICU and 135 on ventilators, both of which are less than half the numbers reported Sept. 8. In a new release Tuesday, MSDH reported hospitalizations were decreasing, but the number of COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals was still far above pre-Delta figures.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, but remain exceptionally high compared to about 100 current hospitalizations a day shortly before the arrival of the delta variant,” the news release read.
MSDH reported an additional 1,098 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and an additional 50 deaths. In Lauderdale County, 11,680 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. The county has recorded 308 coronavirus deaths.
Unvaccinated Mississippians make up the majority of hospitalizations and deaths, and health officials are continuing to promote the vaccine as the go-to method of protection.
As of Wednesday, 43 percent of Lauderdale County residents had been fully vaccinated, and 48 percent had received at least one dose. Statewide, 44 percent of residents are vaccinated. To find a vaccine provider or schedule an appointment, go to vaccines.gov.
Third doses and booster doses are also now available for qualifying residents who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which are available at county health departments. Booster doses help bolster immunity from COVID if the vaccine’s efficacy has declined over time. Boosters are available for Pfizer only. Third doses, which are available for both Pfizer and Moderna patients, provide extra protection for immunocompromised people.
Data from MSDH Wednesday show more than 50,000 Mississippians have received a third dose. More information about booster and third doses can be found at msdh.ms.gov.
Flu shots
On Tuesday the Mississippi Department of Health announced seasonal flu vaccines are now available through county health departments. Flu season varies from November to March in Mississippi, but peak season is usually December through March each year.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the flu vaccine can be given at the same time as the COVID vaccine, and both are recommended to help prevent severe illness.
"We recommend getting vaccinated now before we reach peak flu activity. Influenza vaccination is especially important for young children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems," he said. "Flu vaccination is the best way to protect both children and adults from serious complications such as hospitalization, and in many cases, death."
The flu vaccine is recommended for all residents 6-months-old and older, and several programs are available to help qualifying uninsured and underinsured Mississippians get the shot. More information about the flu and the flu vaccine can be found at HealthyMS.com/flu.
