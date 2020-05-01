State reports highest daily COVID-19 case increase; Bonita Lakes Mall reopens in Meridian

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi surpassed 7,000 Friday, as health officials reported the single highest daily increase in cases statewide and shared concerns about trends in East Mississippi.
“This thing is not over,” said Gov. Tate Reeves in a news conference. “We are not out of the woods yet. Things can change quickly.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Friday, for a total of 365 and three additional deaths, for a total of 23.
MSDH confirmed 85 people in long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and 14 people have died from those facilities.
Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 22 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, according to Anderson's website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not providing daily hospitalization numbers.
Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said the city has seen an increase in cases in African American women between the ages of 18 and 45.
Everyone inside businesses in the city should wear masks, he said.
Salons and barber shops remain closed to the public and code enforcement or Meridian police will investigate any reports of those that are open, Bland said.
The city announced Meridian Municipal Court will resume all activities at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11 with certain requirements, including the use of masks and temperature checks.
In Mississippi, state health officials reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, for a total of 7,212 and 20 additional deaths, for a total of 281.
Eleven of the statewide deaths reported Friday occurred between March 29 and April 16 and are based on death certificate investigations, MSDH said.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Newton and Neshoba Counties are among four counties with a high or disproportionate number of cases.
“Those four counties, without a large population, account for 20 percent of our new cases in the last week,” he said.
In Friday's update, MSDH reported 205 cases and four deaths in Neshoba County, 87 cases in Newton County, 64 cases and three deaths in Kemper County and 55 cases and three deaths in Clarke County.
Dobbs urged Mississippians to wear masks in public and avoid social events.
As of Thursday, health department records show 71,548 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian reopened Friday.
Shoppers may enter through the front entrance only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
All customers must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing, the release said.
The stores reopening include Kirkland’s, Rainbow, Giorgio’s, Hibbett Sports, City Gear, Reeds Jewelers, Sports Additions, Finish Line, New Square and Shoe Dept. Encore.
American Deli will be offering curbside service.
The food court and parts of the common area will not be available and mall occupancy will be limited to 65 customers. Groups are limited to five people.
At the Crossing, Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Village Western Wear & Shoe Repair, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, JOANN, Cato Fashions and Tuesday Morning will also be open with varying hours, the release said.
