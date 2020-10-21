The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 22 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County and three additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,398 cases and 134 deaths.
The department reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 21 additional deaths. 112,123 cases and 3,223 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Mississippi since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, five new cases were reported, increasing the county’s total to 849. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 27 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the total to 321 cases. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported four new cases, leading to a total of 727 cases. One new death was reported; 50 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, six new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,820. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 97,675 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 127 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional COVID-19 measures on Monday. People in nine counties, including Neshoba, have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in those counties must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. The City of Meridian also has a mask mandate, which remains in effect through the end of October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.