The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday eight new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,666 cases and 135 deaths since March.
On Friday, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
“We’ve had several deaths over the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We just feel like at this time, based on data and trends, it’s in the best interest of our people here in Meridian to continue this mask mandate.”
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 365 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 120,865 cases and 3,348 deaths since Mississippi began tracking the virus in March.
Newton County has had a total of 887 cases and 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Kemper County’s totals are 337 cases and 15 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Clarke County, 795 total cases and 53 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.
In Neshoba County, 1905 cases and 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 105,839 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 126 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
