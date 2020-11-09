The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday seven new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,824 cases and 138 deaths.
Statewide, the department reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 127,205 cases and 3,443 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Newton County, no cases were reported; 913 cases has been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, no new cases were reported; 345 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported no new cases; 815 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, seven new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,952. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 111,430 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 105 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
In October, Gov. Tate Reeves announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
