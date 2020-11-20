The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,224 cases and 142 deaths.
Lauderdale County’s new case average for Nov. 14-20 was 35.
The Department of Health reported 1,638 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths statewide, bringing the state’s totals to 140,429 cases and 3,642 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Thursday that U.S. residents delay Thanksgiving travel plans and celebrate the holiday in their own home. The agency says that gatherings with people who do not live in one’s home can increase the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Friday 10 new cases in Newton County, bringing the county’s case total to 1,016. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, three new cases were reported; 395 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported seven new cases, bringing the case total to 866. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, 31 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 2,144. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 116,683 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 170 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
On Monday, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until the end of the year.
Lauderdale County is on a list of 22 counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures. In the county, people must wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
Indoor social gatherings in the county must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50.
