State reports 563 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 563 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Wednesday.
Lauderdale County has a total of 2146 COVID-19 cases and 127 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, a total of 802 cases and 26 deaths have been reported since March. In Kemper County, a total of 296 cases and 15 deaths have been reported since March. Clarke County has reported a total of 632 cases and 48 deaths since March. In Neshoba County, a total of 1661 cases and 108 deaths have been reported since March.
The state totals increased on Wednesday to 102,241 cases and 3,051 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 90,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 124 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
