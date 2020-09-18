State reports 497 new COVID-19 cases; 12 additional deaths

Lauderdale County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, according to statistics released Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Lauderdale County has had 1,984 COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths since the state began tracking statistics in March.
Clarke County reported six new cases and one additional death, bringing its totals to 525 cases and 38 deaths.
Updated county numbers were not reported by early Friday evening.
The Department of Health reported Friday 497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths related to the coronavirus. The state’s totals are 91,935 COVID-19 cases and 2,780 related deaths.
“We are making significant progress,” Gov. Tate Reeves said during a Friday news briefing. “The reason we are making significant progress is that the people of Mississippi are committed to doing the little things, like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and avoiding large gatherings.”
Among the new deaths, 10 occurred between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6 and were identified from death certificates.
The additional Lauderdale County death was reported by a long-term-health care facility. There are 260 COVID-19 cases at Lauderdale County long-term-care facilities; the same as Wednesday.
Elsewhere in East Mississippi, Kemper County had one new case for a total of 285; Neshoba County had 11 new cases for a total of 1,524; and Newton County had five new cases for a total of 724.
The state presumes 78,971 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March.
As of Tuesday, 518 people in Mississippi were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases; 168 of them in intensive care units.
