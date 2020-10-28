The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,546 cases and 135 deaths since March.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced new COVID-19 safety measures for seven counties in the state on Monday. The counties include Leake, Jones, Harrison, Madison, Marshall, Carroll and Benton. Reeves had placed restrictions on nine other counties on Oct. 19, including Neshoba County, so there are now 16 counties on the list.
In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths statewide, bringing the state’s totals to 117,617 cases and 3,302 deaths since Mississippi began tracking the virus in March.
Of the additional deaths the department reported on Monday, 13 occurred between October 15 and 27, and six occurred between August 19 and October 20.
In Newton County, four new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 872 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 27 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, six new cases were reported; 333 cases have been reported since March. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported seven new cases, leading to a total of 770 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, seven new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1,868. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 101,385 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 132 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Mayor Percy Bland announced last week that the City of Meridian’s mask mandate will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
