The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County and no additional deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 2,713 cases and 135 deaths since March.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 766 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 122,275 cases and 3,397 deaths since Mississippi began tracking the virus in March.
The additional deaths occurred between October 13 and November 3.
In Newton County, four new cases were reported; the county has had a total of 891 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 28 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 340. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported five new cases, leading to a total of 801 cases. No new deaths were reported; the county has had 53 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
In Neshoba County, one new case was reported, bringing the case total to 1,914. No new deaths were reported; 111 deaths have been reported since March.
The Department of Health presumes 105,839 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 131 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has announced COVID-19 safety measures for 16 counties, including Neshoba. In these counties, indoor social gatherings must be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings must be limited to 50. People in the counties have to wear a mask when they are indoors and interacting with the public, but cannot social distance.
On Oct. 30, Mayor Percy Bland extended the City of Meridian’s mask mandate until Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.