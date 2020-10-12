State reports 296 new COVID-19 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 296 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths on Monday.
No new cases or new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County, where 2228 cases and 128 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, one new case was reported, bringing the total to 820. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, one new case was reported, bringing the total to 308 cases. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 647 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, 10 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1727 cases. No new deaths were reported but 109 deaths have been reported since March.
The state totals increased on Monday to 105,228 cases and 3,101 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 90,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 126 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
