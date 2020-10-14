State reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 876 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths statewide.
Twenty-three new cases and one new death were reported in Lauderdale County, where 2278 cases and 129 related deaths have been reported since the state began tracking the virus in March.
In Newton County, eight new cases were reported, bringing the total to 832. No new deaths were reported; 27 deaths have been reported since March.
In Kemper County, two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 311. No new deaths were reported; 15 deaths have been reported since March.
Clarke County reported 17 new cases, bringing the total to 691 cases. No new deaths were reported; 48 deaths have been reported since March.
In Neshoba County, 13 new cases were reported, bringing the case total to 1767 cases. No new deaths were reported but 109 deaths have been reported since March.
The state totals increased on Wednesday to 106,817 cases and 3,140 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 94,165 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 127 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
