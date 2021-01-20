Mississippi reported 1,702 new cases of the coronavirus and 64 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 256,827 cases and 5,638 deaths.
In Lauderdale County, 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 5,965 cases. The county reported one new death, which occurred between Jan. 8 and 19. The county has reported a total of 187 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
Mississippi has been vaccinating its residents. Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 138,676 people in the state had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 19 new cases; 1,417 total cases since March. No new deaths; 62 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 16 new cases; 1,950 total cases. No new deaths; 44 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: eight new cases; 784 total cases. No new deaths; 20 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 17 new cases; 3,413 total cases. No new deaths; 152 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 207,769 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 217 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
