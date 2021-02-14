State reports 1,093 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Sunday 1,093 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 287,436 cases and 6,462 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported 25 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday. The county has reported 6,645 cases of COVID-19 and 219 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
The state is also vaccinating its residents. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Sunday that a total of 442,874 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Mississippians. 319,354 of the doses were first doses, and 123,520 were second doses.
MSDH reported that 13,349 doses had been administered to Lauderdale County residents. This number includes both first and second doses.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: 14 new cases; 1,648 total cases. No additional deaths; 69 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 13 new cases; 2,173 total cases. No additional deaths; 51 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: five new cases; 880 total cases. No additional deaths; 22 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 21 new cases; 3,696 total cases. No additional deaths; 165 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 253,140 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 8. The department also reported that there are 113 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.