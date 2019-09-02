State, local agencies prepared to assist with Hurricane Dorian response

State and local agencies have been preparing to respond to storm-damaged areas of the country, as Hurricane Dorian begins to impact the east coast.
In a post on Twitter Monday, Gov. Phil Bryant said Mississippi “stands ready and is prepared to send support personnel” once the storm comes ashore.
Forty people from across Mississippi arrived in Starke, Florida Monday morning with swift water rescue equipment to help with search and rescue and other water operations, according to Greg Davis, a search and rescue coordinator with the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.
The Urban Search and Rescue Team had not yet received orders as of Monday afternoon, Davis said.
Five teams in emergency response vehicles from the American Red Cross of Mississippi were scheduled to travel to a staging area in Montgomery Tuesday, according to Tamica Smith Jeuitt, director of communications for the Mississippi region.
The vehicles can be used to transport and distribute food and cleanup kits, she said.
Odie Barrett, interim director of Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said there were no immediate plans for anyone from the county to respond, but LEMA would send help if assistance was requested through the state.
Power companies were also making plans to assist.
East Mississippi Electric Power Association was on-call and ready to respond, according to Julie Boles, director of marketing and communication. EMEPA had not yet received a request for assistance, she said.
Jeff Shepard, spokesman for Mississippi Power, said Monday that the utility was monitoring the situation.
“We have identified a storm team that’s prepared to travel. We are just waiting on impact and which utilities request resources,” he said.
