Mississippi is running out of COVID-19 vaccines amid a surge in demand for vaccinations, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
On Tuesday, Missisissippians who are at least 65 years old or who have certain medical conditions became eligible for vaccination.
MSDH said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon that its vaccination plan has been significantly altered over the last few days, especially over the preceding 24 hours. The health department said neither the state's drive-thru vaccination sites nor the website that allows people to make vaccination appointments were not designed to accomodate the "the monumental surge we are currently experiencing."
"At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination," an MSDH press release said.
The agency said it hopes to receive a large shipment of vaccines in mid-February.
"Mississippians should understand that we can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability," the department said. "We will open additional vaccination appointments as we receive more vaccine."
As of Tuesday, Mississippi is allowing people with chronic medical conditions that are outlined by the CDC to be vaccinated. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said these conditions include cancer, Down syndrome, heart disease, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes and other conditions.
He also said that you can be vaccinated if your physician thinks that you have a medical condition that is serious enough to warrant a vaccine.
The governor received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
“We know that this is something that is safe,” Reeves said before being vaccinated, “and so as I’ve been talking with Dr. Dobbs, I’ve decided that now is the time, on his recommendation, so that we can convince people.”
As of Wednesday, 73,391 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
As of Wednesday, 1,341 vaccinations of Lauderdale County residents had been reported to the registry.
Mississippi reported 1,942 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 243,899 cases and 5,315 COVID-19 related deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 86 new cases; 5,627 cases since March. No additional deaths; 174 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: 13 new cases; 1,345 cases. No additional deaths; 60 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 32 new cases; 1,835 total cases. No additional deaths; 42 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: five new cases; 750 total cases. No additional deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 32 new cases; 3,282 total cases. No additional deaths; 149 total deaths since March.
The Mississippi State Department of Health presumed that 198,888 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 222 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
