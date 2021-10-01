State Games of Mississippi brings boost to local economy

The State Games of Mississippi brings more than healthy competition and a love of sports to East Mississippi.
It also brings a boost to the local economy.
State Games Executive Director Missye Dozier told the Meridian City Council the organization publishes an economic impact study every five years to measure the benefit the games bring to the local community. In its 2016 study, that impact was $9.3 million.
In a new 2021 study prepared by Mississippi State University Professor Emeritus Habib Bazyari, the economic impact of the State Games in Lauderdale County was more than $12 million.
“We are immensely gratified the newest economic impact study validates what we already knew — the State Games of Mississippi is good for East Mississippi — both in generating spending at area businesses and providing a prime destination,” Dozier said.
The 2021 study was based on attendance of 5,200 athletes and 15,700 spectators at the opening ceremony and sporting events, and included data from hotel stays, meals, gasoline purchases and more. In total, Bazyari concluded the State Games brought $12,150,249 to East Mississippi.
In the study, Bazyari calculated athletes alone contributed more than $2.6 million to the local economy. The 5,200 athletes spent approximately $855,000 on meals, $372,000 on hotels and RV parking and $509,000 on gas.
Purchases by spectators accounted for an economic impact of more than $3 million, including $1.7 million on meals, $428,000 on accommodations, $408,000 on gas and $561,000 shopping at local stores.
'A wonderful event'
Dede Mogollon with Visit Meridian said the State Games are one of the city’s biggest events of the year.
“It’s a wonderful event,” she said. “It’s one of our top producing events.”
Lauderdale County Beat 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge, who serves as the president of the board, said the State Games brings crowds of visitors who spend money and boost the economies of the county and the City of Meridian.
“That’s people staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and enjoying our museums, going to Hype and Rebound,” he said. “It’s good to have visitors spend money in the city and in Lauderdale County.”
Tourism on the increase
Tourism is a huge economic driver for the City of Meridian, Mogollon said, and the increased economic impact from the State Games is part of an overall increase in tourism dollars throughout the city.
“We’ve grown considerably in the past five years,” she said.
Mogollon told the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors Thursday that tourism numbers are up for 2021 above the numbers for 2019.
“We finished the year quite up. This has been a spectacular year for tourism,” she said.
Lauderdale County had the second highest hotel occupancy rate in the state in 2021, Mogollon said, just 2 percent behind the Gulf Coast.
Along with more dollars being spent in the region, Rutledge said there has also been an increase in events that draw visitors to the area. For example, the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center, he said, is booked almost every weekend.
“It stays booked,” he said. “Last year, during COVID, you had a lot of stuff get cancelled, but there’s hardly any free weekends.”
Rutledge said most of the credit was due to Ag Center Director Andrew Napp and his staff for offering a wide variety of events that draw people beyond those interested in rodeos, horse riding and other equine events.
With upgrades to the center’s ventilation and sound systems, he said he hoped an even broader offering of events would be coming to Lauderdale County.
Meridian and Lauderdale County have no shortage events and activities for both residents and visitors alike, Rutledge said. From live music and festivals to hiking and kayaking, he said there are plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.
“There is so much to do here that people can take advantage of instead of having to leave out of Lauderdale County to go do things,” he said.
But increased tourism doesn’t just mean more people and more money coming to town.
The State Games and other events that bring visitors to Meridian are part of the reason the city has as many amenities as it has, Mogollon said. For a city its size, she said, Meridian has many more restaurants, stores and services than the population alone could support.
“It (tourism) provides Meridian with a lot of opportunities we wouldn’t have,” she said.
Mogollon encouraged residents to support the tourism industry in Meridian by spreading the word about the State Games, the MAX, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and other attractions in town. She said residents spreading the word about what Meridian has to offer brings more visitors to town and helps the community grow.
