State Games kicks off with 5k Road Race

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Charlene Priester, 70, of Jackson, right and William Brown, 11, compete in the State Games of Mississippi 5K Road Race at Bonita Lakes Saturday.
John Havard, 75, of Little Rock, acknowledges spectators’ cheers as he competes Saturday in the State Games of Mississippi 5k Road Race at Bonita Lakes.
Debbie May, 58, of Meridian crosses the finish line during the State Games of Mississippi 5k Road Race at Bonita Lakes Saturday. May was the first female overall finisher in the 5k walk.
Evan Hallford, 14, of Union sprints down the walking path at Bonita Lakes Saturday during the State Games of Mississippi 5k Road Race. Hallford was the overall top finisher with a time of 18:38:5.

Athletes throughout Mississippi raced around Bonita Lakes Saturday for the State Games of Mississippi 5k Road Race. The race, which featured both running and walking divisions, and a kid's fun run, kicked off a weekend of competitions in running, archery, soccer and more.

