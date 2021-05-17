Starbucks coming to Meridian

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Readers Poll; Eateries
What types of eating establishments would you like to see more of in Meridian?
Developers are planning to build a Starbucks – complete with a drive-thru – between the U‐Haul store and IHOP restaurant on North Frontage Road in Meridian. In addition to the Starbucks, retail and restaurant space will be available for lease upon completion of construction at the end of 2021, according to a news release from Wealth Hospitality, a Mississippi‐based commercial real estate, development, and management firm.
