Stage 2 presents 'Beauty and the Beast' at MCC this weekend

Theater lovers have a chance this weekend to step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.
Stage 2’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25 and is planned for 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 at the McCain Theatre at Meridian Community College.
Grace Brown, who plays Belle in the production, described it as her dream role.
“Belle has always been my favorite Disney princess because of her courage and kindness,” she said. “She’s a very dynamic character. She is smart, sarcastic, brave, and kind. She is the hero of the story. She is no damsel in distress. Instead of wallowing in despair, she knows that “as [her] life has been altered once, it can change again. She refuses to let anyone else choose her path for her. She is determined to write her own story.”
Stage 2 is a non-profit organization that teaches teenagers about theatrical training and special effects. Its motto is “once you are in Stage 2, you are always in Stage 2”.
Every year, former members and alumni return to help with the productions.
“Every time you come back to help, the people may be different, but the experience is just as special,” said Hunter Dungan, a Stage 2 alumni. “Everyone is working together to create something for the community to enjoy and it doesn’t get much better than that.”
State 2 alumni are also looking forward to a reunion this year, said Shelby Gibson, the stage manager for Beauty and the Beast.
“I’m really looking forward to our big reunion as we celebrate 11 years of Stage 2,” she said. “Being a charter member, I’ve had the wonderful opportunity of meeting so many people through Stage 2 since its beginning. Stage 2 has and continues to hold so many fond memories for me. I’ve grown and learned more about myself, my passions, and my abilities…I can’t wait to see other Stage 2 alumni as we reminisce about our favorite moments throughout the years and sing through some of our favorite songs.It’s going to be a great time.”
More info
Adult tickets for Beauty and The Beast are 10 dollars and student tickets are five dollars. Lifetime Quest members as well as MCC staff and students will receive one free ticket with ID (must be obtained at MCC), and tickets will be available at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at stage2.booktix.com, by using the QR code on posters around town, or at the following locations: The Atrium, The Daily Grind, Hickory Pick’N, Belle G, Harry Mayer, The Liberty Shop, Point Gifts, Excel, and MUM. For more information, contact Virginia White at virginiaswhite123@gmail.com or (601) 678-5758.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.