Stage 2 presents 'Annie Get Your Gun' at MCC

Organizers are hoping for a big turnout when Stage 2 presents ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ at Meridian Community College’s McCain Theatre this weekend.
The production is planned for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The plot involves Annie Oakley, a backwoods gal who uses her hunting skills to support her younger brother and sisters by selling the game she hunts. When Col. Buffalo Bill discovers her, he convinces her to join his Wild West Show as a sharpshooter. It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for the show's star, dashing shooting ace Frank Butler. Butler is quickly overshadowed by Annie as the main attraction, which is good for business but not so much for romance. Butler flees to join a competing show. His injured masculine ego leads the way, only to be pitted against Annie in a final shoot-out.
Susie Johnson, who founded Stage 2 and is the leading director, describes the musical impact of the show.
"The music in Annie Get Your Gun has so many songs folks will recognize,” she said. “They'll say, ‘I didn't know this song came from this show.’ I always love the stories behind the songs. Irving Berlin, who, according to many, was the greatest songwriter of all time, originally wrote ‘There's No Business Like Show Business’ as a scenery-changing song and almost discarded it because he thought the producers were unimpressed with it. They were, and it lives on as musical theatre's unofficial anthem. He wrote "Anything You Can Do..." in a taxi cab. The show is full of songs with some of the most clever lyrics you'll ever hear."
This musical romanticizes Butler and Oakley as they star in Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, traveling around the United States.
Ella Coleman, who plays Oakley in the production, described it as a wonderful learning experience.
"I've definitely learned a lot from not only this role, but the whole show in general,” she said. “I’ve been working really hard to portray Annie Oakley in a way that audiences can enjoy, that means stepping out of my comfort zone and really digging deep to create the performance that I am so excited to share with Meridian."
Stage 2 is an organization for teens 13 to 19 years old specializing in theatrical training and community service opportunities.
More information
Adult tickets are 10 dollars and student tickets are five dollars. Lifetime Quest members as well as MCC staff and students get one free ticket with ID (must be obtained at MCC), and tickets will be available at the door. To get your tickets today, email or call virginiaswhite123@gmail.com and (601) 678-5758, or buy tickets online at https://meridiancc.booktix.com.
