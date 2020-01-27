St. Patrick students kick off busy Catholic Schools week in Meridian

St. Patrick Catholic School students became teachers for a while when they read to kids at Central United Methodist Church's daycare Monday morning.
The activity helped kick off Catholic Schools Week, which runs through Sunday.
Montse Frias, the school's principal, said the purpose of the week is to show appreciation for stakeholders, the community, the nation, parents, teachers, staff and pastors. Service projects are examples of how students can serve their community, she said.
Students started Monday with a parade to city hall, then made their way to Central United Methodist Church. In addition to reading to local children, the students filled goody bags to be delivered to the Care Lodge and the Salvation Army.
John Harwell, the youth director at St. Patrick Catholic Church, said reading to younger children helps with their development.
“Reading is one of the basic things that we learn,” he said.
Kim Beck, a teacher at the daycare, said the St. Patrick students were a big help on Monday, because her students could relate to them.
“It's more interesting to have someone close in age read to them, because they see it as something they're going to get to do one day,” she said. “They get more excited about the story.”
Macarena Frias, 12, said reading to the children was a good way to give back.
“We have to help the community,” she said.
Catholic Schools Week continues on Tuesday, with a teacher and staff luncheon at the school, a free throw contest and an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, the school will honor the nation with the Color Guard from Naval Air Station Meridian presenting the flags and a speech from Capt. Brian Horstman, the commander of NAS Meridian.
On Thursday, there will be a pastor appreciation Mass and students will mail cards and letters to seminarians. Pastors will also speak to students about their calling.
On Friday, Beta Club members will hand coffee, donuts, and a gratitude scroll to parents in the morning car line. Parents will be invited to school, with various competitions between students and parents in the gym.
The week wraps up on Sunday with a variety of activities at the church.
