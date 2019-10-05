Good food and family fun were on display Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meridian where the hospitality committee held its 38th October Festival. Events included games, a health fair, bake sale and yard sale. The Knights of Peter Claver cooked ribs and catfish and the church's Hispanic community prepared authentic food such as tamales and nachos. The day began with Rev. Augustine Palimattam, St. Joseph's pastor, blessing animals in memory of St. Francis of Assisi, known as the patron saint of animals, whose feast day was Friday.
