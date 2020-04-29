Squealer's makes good on promise to feed Meridian healthcare workers

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Squealer’s Hickory Smoked BBQ owner Teresa Cranmore and her crew are making good on their promise to feed thousands of local healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cranmore (center) speaks with Melia Goodman and Rebekah Scitzs during a delivery at Anderson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. Other deliveries were planned at Rush Health Systems and Regency Hospital.