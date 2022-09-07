Volunteer Donna Corr, with Mississippi Power, prepares to add a fresh coat of paint to the meeting room at MCM Meridian Wednesday.
Angela Barnard, a garden program associate, for MCM is doing her part by sprucing up the garden area.
Volunteers from NAS Meridian add flooring to the new outside Lego set.
SPRUCING UP: Fall cleanup at MCM-Meridian
Photos by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star
The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian is usually packed with children, but is closed for a few days for a fall cleanup. Many volunteers came out to add a fresh coat of paint or help with some new additions to the museum.
