Photos by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

SPRUCING UP: Fall cleanup at MCM-Meridian

Volunteer Donna Corr, with Mississippi Power, prepares to add a fresh coat of paint to the meeting room at MCM Meridian Wednesday. 
Angela Barnard, a garden program associate, for MCM is doing her part by sprucing up the garden area.
Volunteers from NAS Meridian add flooring to the new outside Lego set.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian is usually packed with children, but is closed for a few days for a fall cleanup. Many volunteers came out to add a fresh coat of paint or help with some new additions to the museum.

