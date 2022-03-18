photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Spring Shindig brings fun for local kids

Aubrey Harris, 2, pets a baby goat held by Cadie White Thursday at the Spring Shindig.
Ghia Moore, 3, celebrates with candy after successfully knocking down all the bowling pins.

 
Tanya Storey helps brothers Jacob and Luke Hollingsworth apply temporary tattoos.

 
Michael Irby and Elizabeth Jolly celebrate St. Patrick's Day by wearing plenty of green. 

Parents and children took advantage of sunny skies and warm weather Thursday to enjoy a day of fun at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library’s Spring Shindig. The festival featured a variety of activities for kids to enjoy, including a petting zoo, games, an Easter hunt and more.

