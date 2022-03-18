Aubrey Harris, 2, pets a baby goat held by Cadie White Thursday at the Spring Shindig.
Ghia Moore, 3, celebrates with candy after successfully knocking down all the bowling pins.
Tanya Storey helps brothers Jacob and Luke Hollingsworth apply temporary tattoos.
Michael Irby and Elizabeth Jolly celebrate St. Patrick's Day by wearing plenty of green.
featured
Spring Shindig brings fun for local kids
photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star
Parents and children took advantage of sunny skies and warm weather Thursday to enjoy a day of fun at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library’s Spring Shindig. The festival featured a variety of activities for kids to enjoy, including a petting zoo, games, an Easter hunt and more.
