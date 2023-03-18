Children and families enjoyed a day in the sun as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library held its annual Spring Shindig. The event featured games, food trucks, pony rides, crafts and more as local students enjoyed the last few days of spring break. Children were also able to say hi to the Easter bunny, who stopped by for photos and to help kids get a head start on their Easter egg hunts.

