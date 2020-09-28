Spread the news: Meridian Little Theatre's new season begins with 'Newsies'

Live theater returns to Meridian Little Theatre on Thursday with the Disney film turned Broadway musical “Newsies.”
Originally scheduled for the spring, then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will open MLT's 88th season.
Guest director Dennis Gleason said he’s excited to pull the 44-member cast of singers, dancers, and actors back together to start the season. Audiences may remember Gleason from his 2016 MLT directorial work on “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Gleason says the cast, who auditioned back in March, display a “triple threat” of talent in their roles. The group has been rehearsing several days a week since mid-July.
“They couldn’t wait to get back together, and they are so grateful for the show to go on,” Gleason said. “We are one of only a few venues who have returned to in-person performances.”
Loosely based on the real-life story of New York City newsboy Jack “Cowboy" Kelly (played by Lucus Orndorff), who befriends two newcomers to the trade, brothers David (Stephen Thomas) and Les Jacob (Asher Boles).
When publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Austin McGehee) sets new rules that make it harder for newspaper salesmen to make a buck, the boys go on strike.
Gleason recalls seeing “Newsies” on Broadway years ago.
“I actually entered a lottery winning a front-row seat,” he said. “I knew then this would be a fabulous show to direct.”
With the cast, crew and Carol Merrill’s choreography, Gleason describes every component of the show as a “team effort.”
Set designer Dan Talley, even built a printing press from plywood and dowels for the production.
Theatre safety
The safety of theater guests, cast and crew is paramount, Gleason said.
Beginning with the Friday, Oct. 2 performance, guests can arrive one hour ahead of show time to be escorted into the theater.
Seats will be arranged in socially distanced blocks, with only 50 percent of the theater’s capacity utilized. Beginning with First Nighters on Thursday, MLT will have performances at 7 p.m. every evening, adding an extra 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Oct. 3 and the usual Sunday matinee on Sunday, Oct. 4.
“Tickets for these remaining shows will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis,” Gleason said.
The theater will be dark on Monday, with “Newsies” final performance set for Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Gleason encourages “Fansies” (the affectionate term for “Newsies” fans) to call the box office at 601-482- 6371 for tickets.
“We want everyone to know MLT is open for business,” he said.
“The Sound of Music” will be the next play in MLT’s 2020-21 season. Auditions are planned for Oct. 12 and 13.
