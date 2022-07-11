Meridian Community College will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Citizens National Bank Sports Complex on Friday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m.
Campus and community residents are invited to attend.
The facility will house the Tommy McDonald Softball Field and the Wanda McPhail Tennis Courts and will be located on the College property that was formerly occupied by Matty Hersee Hospital, 820 51st Ave.
MCC President Thomas Huebner said the new complex is a welcomed addition.
“We are truly excited about the value this project will bring to our campus and our community," he said in a news release. "Not only will we be able to provide state-of-the-art facilities for our student athletes, but I'm already excited about seeing how that corner of town will come to life as students, faculty, staff, family, and fans converge to watch games and matches and support friends and loved ones in a competitive environment,” he said.
Huebner added, “Citizens National Bank is making an investment in a facility, of course, but more importantly, they are endorsing opportunities for students to learn about hard work and strong effort and are showing all of us they believe Meridian Community College is important to this community. We are so grateful for their support and can't wait for this vision to be complete."
