A water advisory issued for Sowashee Creek has ended after the City of Meridian stopped a sewage leak last week.
The city council had previously authorized the city to take emergency action in January to install a temporary bypass and stop the leak.
Waggoner Engineering Program Manager David Ruhl said the city notified the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality about the sewage leaking into Sowashee Creek, prompting the state agency to issue a water contact advisory.
Now, with a system in place to bypass the leak, the advisory is no longer needed.
Freshwater superintendent Jimmy Eckman told the council in January that bypassing the leak was just the first step. The broken pipe, he said, travels under Sowashee Creek and will not be easy to repair.
