A water contact advisory is currently in effect along Sowashee Creek for installation of an emergency bypass.
According to Waggoner Engineering Program Manager David M. Ruhl, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was notified by the City of Meridian that a sewer collection line underneath Sowashee Creek failed and is releasing untreated wastewater into Sowashee Creek.
The Meridian City Council approved an emergency declaration to stop the discharge by installing an emergency bypass. A water contact advisory for Sowashee Creek, from Dale Drive/Old Hwy 45 North downstream to Interstate 20 and to the southwest city limits has been and remains in effect, Ruhl said.
MDEQ recommends residents avoid recreational water contact activities such as swimming, wading, and fishing in these waters until further notice.
