SOUTHERN STRIKE

Services for Mrs. Elmerie Edwards are Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Shady Grove AME Church, Quitman. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, DeSoto. Viewing: Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel, Quitman.
NEWTON [ndash] Daniel Herbert "Dan" Williams, 79, of Hickory (Fellowship Community), died peacefully at his residence, on April 28, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1942, at home on the family farm, where he lived his entire life. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 2…
Memorial services for Ms. Mattie Barnes will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at First Enterprise Baptist Church, Enterprise. A visitation will not be held. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
Memorial services for Mr. Frederick Payton will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. A visitation will not be held. Arrangements entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home.
