U.S. Airmen of the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, 186th Air Refueling Wing, based at Key Field Air National Guard Base set up and operate an Meteorological Shelter Navigation Model 7 (MSN-7) mobile air traffic control tower in support of Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations during Southern Strike 2022, at Avon Park, Florida, on Tuesday. The squadron supported aircraft deployed to the location while training with the 172d Contingency Response Flight, 172d Airlift Wing, based in Flowood, Mississippi, to rapidly secure airfield and provide initial air traffic control capabilities. 
Lt. Col. John McCay, a chaplain with the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field Air National Guard Base, gives a sermon during a religious service during Southern Strike 2022 at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center on Sunday. McCay is providing religious services throughout Southern Strike.

