U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Wesley
An F-16 from the 100th Fighter Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala. receives fuel from a K-135 #Stratotanker assigned to the 186th Air Refueling Wing, Key Field Air National Guard Base, Meridian, during Southern Strike 2022 on April 27. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support.
