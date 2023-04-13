Southeast Middle receives national designation

Southeast Lauderdale Middle School has a new banner to hang above its entranceway, naming the school as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc.
The school was notified last month that it was selected as one of this year’s Blue Ribbon schools and would be receiving the program's highest designation as a Lighthouse School.
During the Board of Education's monthly meeting in March, Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain recognized Southeast Middle and its administration and faculty for achieving the national honor.
The BRSE program assists schools in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs, then helps them develop a school-wide action plan the schools can use to improve programs and show student growth, according to the program’s website.
Modeled after the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program, the BRSE program is designed to be a collaborative effort by encompassing the entire learning community, including faculty, staff, students and parents.
Southeast Principal Brittney Chaney said the school interviewed and surveyed its students, parents, staff and administration as part of the process for the application for the designation. Then, Southeast Middle worked hard to improve in the three areas noted, which the school was able to achieve to be named a Lighthouse School.
Plans are to re-hang Southeast Middle’s banner with the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence logo, which was blown down by recent storms, above the front entranceway to remind students, educators, families and the community of the school’s achievement.
