Southeast Lauderdale students named to state superintendent's advisory council

Improving school technology, working with other schools and providing options for students after high school are all ways to improve public education in Mississippi, according to three students at Southeast Lauderdale High School.
Desarae Skinner, Savannah Davis and Ethan Martin, 16, have been chosen to serve on 2019-2020 state superintendent's student advisory council. The Mississippi Department of Education's new program features juniors and seniors from across the state who will act as liaisons between MDE and local school districts.
The students will meet with state superintendent Carey Wright and their local districts to discuss school issues affecting the state. Students will meet twice during the school year, once in the fall and the spring.
Davis, 17, said she became interested in the council after her aunt, who works at the Lauderdale County Schools district office, sent her an email about the program. Davis said that after she applied, Martin and Skinner decided to also apply.
Before meeting with Wright, the students plan to research current issues in education, then speak to their teachers and fellow students.
“We definitely want to talk to some of our teachers and see what things they would like or some concerns,” Davis said.
One issue Davis wants to focus on is technology in schools, because some students and teachers don't have access to updated technology. She also said the education system would be improved as a whole if all students had the same learning experiences, whether they are academically advanced or not.
Davis also wants to encourage fellow students to do their part in the educational process.
“You are supposed to not just rely on your teachers," she said. "As a student, you are supposed to try to contribute.”
Skinner, 17, said she hopes her experience on the council will serve as a blueprint for future participants in the program.
“I think it is going to be experimental since we are the first group,” Skinner said.
Martin, 16, said wants students to think about their options after high school.
Even though the three students are from Southeast, they want to hear from students at Northeast, West Lauderdale and Clarkdale.
"We want to be the voice of all of them, which is a lot of responsibility," Davis said.
The students plan to meet with Southeast principal Russell Keene and Superintendent John-Mark Cain. Davis said Cain wants to address the needs of the district from a student's point of view.
"He understands the pressing issues for West Lauderdale, Clarkdale, Northeast, and Southeast, as a whole," Davis said.
